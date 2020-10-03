Landis’ name pulled off baseball MVP plaques after 75 years

NEW YORK (AP) — The name of the former baseball commissioner who never had a Black player in the majors during his long reign is being pulled off all future MVP plaques after more than 75 years.

Kenesaw Mountain Landis will no longer be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers' Association of the America. The decision was announced Friday and came after 89% of its membership voted this week for removal. No name will go on the plaques of this year’s winners.

The writers will discuss whether a name should be added in the future.

