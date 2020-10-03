Georgia State rides fast start to 49-29 victory over ECU

ATLANTA (AP) — Cornelious Brown IV threw for three touchdowns, including two to Sam Pinckney, Destin Coates rushed for two scores and Georgia State defeated East Carolina 49-29.

The Panthers rolled up 303 yards offense on their way to a 35-13 halftime lead, setting a school record for points in a half. On the game’s first play from scrimmage, Brown had his pass intercepted in the flat and returned 28 yards for a touchdown by Warren Saba. But the Panthers scored on their next three drives in under seven minutes.

Tyler Snead made 11 catches for 111 yards for ECU.

