Four U.S. states to participate in work-from-home job fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Are you ready to join the workforce from home? The work-from-home dynamic has seen a large boost since the pandemic hit. Now, four states are collaborating to bring top candidates and employers together in a unique way.
Event: Work From Home Virtual Job Fair (Multi-State)
Date: October 6, 2020
Location: ONLINE ONLY
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Sponsors: Greater Upstate SC Works and Sitel
Participating States: South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee
Registration is required to participate in the event. Interested candidates can register here: https://scwgu.easyvirtualfair.com
You can watch the video below to see how this event will operate virtually:
EMPLOYERS SCHEDULED TO PARTICIPATE
IncWorx:
- Positions: .NET developers, PowerApps Developers, and Office 365 Consultants
K12:
- Positions: Elementary Teachers, Elementary Special Education Teachers, Middle School Teachers, Middle Special Education Teachers, Middle School Asst. Principals, Elementary School Counselors, Student Support Advisors, and Middle School CTE Teachers
Sitel Group:
- Positions: Customer Service (inbound/outbound), Health/Life Insurance Agents (train and pay to License), Property & Casualty Insurance Agents (train and pay to License), TeleSales Agents
Call Experts:
- Positions: Virtual Customer Service Representatives
Agero, Inc.:
- Positions: Roadside Customer Service Agents
Talbots Contact Center:
- Positions: Customer Service
Verizon:
- Positions: Remote Customer Service Representative
Westgate Resorts:
- Positions: Security Officers, Servers, Host/Hostess, Culinary Assistants, Dishwashers, Housekeepers, Public Area Attendants, Golf Cart Attendants, Carpenters, General Maintenance, Grounds, Landscaping, Resort Services Agents, Tour Desk Agent, F&B Attendants, Bartenders, House Person, Laundry Attendants, Special Projects, Painter, and HVAC tech
Patra:
- Positions: Patra Insurance Trainee
Edfinancial Services:
- Positions: Customer Service Representative
Lowe’s:
- Positions: Customer Experience Professional
JP & Associates:
- Positions: Telecommute Customer Service Reps, Telecommute Recruiters, and Telecommute Customer Service Managers
Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center across the state, find the nearest location here: https://scworks.org/
