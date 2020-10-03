Advertisement

Four U.S. states to participate in work-from-home job fair

By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Are you ready to join the workforce from home? The work-from-home dynamic has seen a large boost since the pandemic hit. Now, four states are collaborating to bring top candidates and employers together in a unique way.

Are you ready to join the workforce from home?(Source: SC DEW)

Event: Work From Home Virtual Job Fair (Multi-State)

Date: October 6, 2020

Location: ONLINE ONLY

Time: 10:00 a.m.  to 1:00 p.m.

Sponsors: Greater Upstate SC Works and Sitel

Participating States: South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee

Registration is required to participate in the event. Interested candidates can register here: https://scwgu.easyvirtualfair.com

You can watch the video below to see how this event will operate virtually:

Job Seeker Tutorial for Virtual Job Fair

Here is a brief overview of the Virtual Job Fair System for Job Seekers

Posted by SC Works Greater Upstate on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

EMPLOYERS SCHEDULED TO PARTICIPATE

IncWorx:

  • Positions: .NET developers, PowerApps Developers, and Office 365 Consultants

K12:

  • Positions: Elementary Teachers, Elementary Special Education Teachers, Middle School Teachers, Middle Special Education Teachers, Middle School Asst. Principals, Elementary School Counselors, Student Support Advisors, and Middle School CTE Teachers

Sitel Group:

  • Positions: Customer Service (inbound/outbound), Health/Life Insurance Agents (train and pay to License), Property & Casualty Insurance Agents (train and pay to License), TeleSales Agents

Call Experts:

  • Positions: Virtual Customer Service Representatives

Agero, Inc.:

  • Positions: Roadside Customer Service Agents

Talbots Contact Center:

  • Positions: Customer Service

Verizon:

  • Positions: Remote Customer Service Representative

Westgate Resorts:

  • Positions: Security Officers, Servers, Host/Hostess, Culinary Assistants, Dishwashers, Housekeepers, Public Area Attendants, Golf Cart Attendants, Carpenters, General Maintenance, Grounds, Landscaping, Resort Services Agents, Tour Desk Agent, F&B Attendants, Bartenders, House Person, Laundry Attendants, Special Projects, Painter, and HVAC tech

Patra:

  • Positions: Patra Insurance Trainee

Edfinancial Services:

  • Positions: Customer Service Representative

Lowe’s:

  • Positions: Customer Experience Professional

JP & Associates:

  • Positions: Telecommute Customer Service Reps, Telecommute Recruiters, and Telecommute Customer Service Managers

Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center across the state, find the nearest location here: https://scworks.org/

