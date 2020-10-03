High School football scores, October 2
Strong Rock Creek 14 Aquinas 35
Harlem 42 Lincoln County 27
Richmond Acadmey 21 Vidalia 33
Laney 48 Glenn Hills 0
Washington County 17 Evans 7
Grovetown 7 Southeast Bulloch 20
Lakeside 7 Morgan County 41
Loganville 20 Greenbrier 28
Claxton 28 Jenkins County 12
Elbert County 7 Washington Wilkes 42
Emanuel County Institute 14 Screven County 18
Hancock Academy 13 Augusta Prep 20
Briarwood 9 Brookwood 34
Brentwood 41 Thomas Jefferson 0
Allendale Fairfax 34 Bowman 6
Fox Creek 0 Gilbert 43
McCormick 56 Calhoun Falls 0
North Augusta 41 Airport 6
South Aiken 31 White Knoll 6
Strom Thurmond 42 Brookland Cayce 28
Wagener-Salley 42 Blackville Hilda 0
Williston-Elko 32 Ridge Spring Monetta 6
