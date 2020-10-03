Falcons rule out Koo, McKinley, Allen and Neal vs Packers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without kicker Younghoe Koo, defensive end Takk McKinley and safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal for Monday night’s game at Green Bay.

Koo injured his right groin during warmups last weekend. McKinley is also slowed by a groin issue. Neal has not been able to practice because of an ailing hamstring. Allen will miss his second straight game with an elbow injury. Receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are listed as questionable. Jones was not able to play last week at Dallas because of a hamstring injury.

Ridley leads the Falcons with 21 receptions.

