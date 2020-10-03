Advertisement

Falcons rule out Koo, McKinley, Allen and Neal vs Packers

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison (36) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without kicker Younghoe Koo, defensive end Takk McKinley and safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal for Monday night’s game at Green Bay.

Koo injured his right groin during warmups last weekend. McKinley is also slowed by a groin issue. Neal has not been able to practice because of an ailing hamstring. Allen will miss his second straight game with an elbow injury. Receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are listed as questionable. Jones was not able to play last week at Dallas because of a hamstring injury.

Ridley leads the Falcons with 21 receptions.

