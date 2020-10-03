Deep Braves bullpen preparing for biggest test against Miami

ATLANTA (AP) — The deep Atlanta Braves bullpen is preparing for its biggest test. There will be no off days in the best-of-five NL Division Series against the Miami Marlins.

Manager Brian Snitker may have to maneuver his pitching staff through five games in five days. Braves starters failed to last five innings in more than half of the 60 regular-season games, but the strong bullpen helped Atlanta win its third straight NL East title. Atlanta relievers threw nine scoreless innings in the two-game sweep of Cincinnati in the NL wild-card series.

Will Smith, Chris Martin and Mark Melancon worked back-to-back days.

