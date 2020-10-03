Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We experienced some of the coolest air of the season this morning across the CSRA with most areas dropping back into the mid and upper 40s. Some of our northern counties even dropped into the lower 40s as well. Mostly sunny skies are expected for your Saturday afternoon with highs staying cooler than average in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

We are expecting to get back down into the upper 40s early Sunday morning under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. A few clouds are expected during the day Sunday, but we should remain mostly sunny once with highs in the mid 70s once again. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Our cooler than average stretch is expected to continue into next week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s for your Monday. Highs will then bounce back into the low to mid 80s by the middle of next week with no rain in the forecast for the next 7 days. We are also monitoring Tropical Storm Gamma in the Caribbean which poses no immediate threat to the U.S. mainland. Keep it here for updates.

