Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear and comfortable conditions expected this evening. Lows will be getting cool tonight and drop to the mid to upper 40s by early Saturday. This will be the coolest air of the season if it verifies. Winds will be relatively calm overnight and stay less than 5 mph out of the north.

Sunshine continues during the day Saturday with highs staying cooler than average in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

We are expecting to get back down into the upper 40s early Sunday morning under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. A few clouds are expected during the day Sunday, but we should remain mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Our cooler than average stretch is expected to continue into next week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s Monday. Highs back in the 80s are expected by the middle of next week, but no rain in the forecast for the next 7 days.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Chilly lows this weekend. Staying dry next 7 days.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Chilly lows this weekend. Staying dry next 7 days.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tim Strong
Dry front moves through tonight. Cooler outlook Friday into the weekend.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:03 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Sunny and warmer Thursday. Cooler weekend. Low rain chances next 7 days.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Sunny and warmer Thursday. Cooler weekend. Low rain chances next 7 days.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:56 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Sunny and cooler Wednesday. Warmer Thursday before cooling back down this weekend.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Sunny and cooler Wednesday. Warmer Thursday before cooling back down this weekend.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:47 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Heavy rain expected at times Tuesday. Clear out Wednesday with below normal temps rest of the week.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Heavy rain expected at times Tuesday. Clear out Wednesday with below normal temps rest of the week.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:54 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.