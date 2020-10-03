Chiefs-Patriots game off after Newton positive for COVID-19

(AP) - The NFL postponed this week’s game between New England and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.”

Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were both added to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list released on Saturday afternoon.

The NFL says the game originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon will be played Monday or Tuesday.

