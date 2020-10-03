Body found at Meadowbrook Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene at Meadowbrook Park off Meadowlark Drive in Augusta, where they say a dead body was discovered.

The call came in at 1:13 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, and the incident is being treated as a suspicious death.

The identity of the victim is being help at this time, pending the notification of the victim’s family.

Details at this time are limited. Check back for updates.

