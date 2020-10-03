Advertisement

Augusta mayor holds food distribution for families

City of Augusta families can receive food tomorrow, October 3.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Join Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. And partners as they distribute approximately 800 food boxes of 15 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to City of Augusta families.

The ‘Fuel the Vote Drive-Thru Food Distribution’ will be held at the James Brown Arena Parking Lot at 601 7th Street in Augusta.

Each family can pull up in their car from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and receive one box of food.

This drive is for Augusta residents only.

