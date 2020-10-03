Advertisement

ACSO and SLED investigating inmate death

SLED and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office are investigating an inmate's death at the Aiken County Detention Center.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Aiken County Detention Center.

ACSO says a detention deputy was conducting a routine check, when they noticed an unresponsive inmate in his cell around 2:11 p.m. Saturday.

Detention deputies and medical staff say they performed life-saving measures until Aiken EMS arrived on the scene. The inmate was the sole occupant of his cell, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The inmate’s identity is being withheld until the coroner can notify the next of kin.

SLED was called to conduct the investigation, as per proper protocol.

