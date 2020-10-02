Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has joined a small group of world leaders who have been infected with coronavirus.

Trump is 74, putting him at higher risk of serious complications.

Among other leaders who have been infected is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent several days in intensive care. He’s now wishing Trump a “speedy recovery.”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro used his illness to extol the untested malaria drug he had been promoting as a treatment.

The Honduras president has called for equitable access to any COVID-19 vaccine.

Several leaders globally also have tested positive.

