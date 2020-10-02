Suspect hunted in Atlanta crash that kills baby, 18-year-old

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A search is on this morning for a suspect who police say killed a teenager and a baby during a high-speed chase in Atlanta.

The Georgia State Patrol says troopers tried to pull over a car traveling on Interstate 75, when it crashed into three other vehicles.

Troopers say the suspect then ran away from the scene. They say 18-year-old Anjanae McClain and a 3-month-old baby were inside one of the cars and died.

Investigators are offering a reward for information leading to the suspect.

