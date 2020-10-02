Advertisement

South Carolina’s Graham, challenger to meet in 1st debate

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and his Democratic challenger are set to meet in their first face-to-face matchup, amid record-breaking fundraising and a Supreme Court nomination debate that means Graham will be spending much of the remaining campaign in Washington.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and his Democratic challenger are set to meet in their first face-to-face matchup, amid record-breaking fundraising and a Supreme Court nomination debate that means Graham will be spending much of the remaining campaign in Washington.(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and his Democratic challenger are set to meet in their first face-to-face matchup, amid record-breaking fundraising and a Supreme Court nomination debate that means Graham will be spending much of the remaining campaign in Washington.

Graham and Jaime Harrison debate Saturday in Columbia in their first of three scheduled meetings.

Two more debates are slated for later in October, although Washington politics may throw a wrench into that schedule, as Graham - chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee - stumps not only for his own reelection but also shepherds President Donald Trump’s high court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, through the Senate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Effort raises funds to aid families of deputies killed in crash

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help the families of two Fulton County deputies killed this week in a Columbia County traffic accident.

News

SC woman sentenced to prison in abuse death of toddler

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for failing to protect her toddler from deadly child abuse.

News

North Augusta blessing box keeps food on table for those in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
A blessing in disguise and in a box: That’s how people across the CSRA are helping each other out, especially during a pandemic when the need is even greater.

News

Columbia County school bus driver charged for DUI on her bus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A school bus driver was thought to have nodded off after dropping off the kids. It was far more serious than that, authorities said.

Latest News

News

How a local family is offering help for the hungry

Updated: 3 hours ago
Giving a little can go a long way, according to one local family.

News

Augusta mayor to participate in drive-through food distribution

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., in partnership with When We All Vote’s Fuel the Vote initiative and the New Georgia Project, will be distributing approximately 800 food boxes to local families on Saturday.

News

Both Ga. senators wish Trump well, but one wants to hold China ‘accountable’ for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Junior Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler says the U.S. must hold China “accountable” after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump contracted COVID-19.

News

Lawmaker presses for council chairman’s resignation after sex crimes arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A South Carolina state representative is asking for the resignation of a county council chairman following a sex crimes arrest over the weekend.

News

Funeral services for both SC teacher and her mother who died from COVID-19 announced

Updated: 6 hours ago
Funeral services have been announced for the South Carolina teacher and her mother who both died from coronavirus complications in September.

News

Richmond County deputies find missing 16-year-old

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Kayleigh Allen is no longer missing and has been found safe.