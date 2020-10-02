South Carolina’s Graham, challenger to meet in 1st debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and his Democratic challenger are set to meet in their first face-to-face matchup, amid record-breaking fundraising and a Supreme Court nomination debate that means Graham will be spending much of the remaining campaign in Washington.

Graham and Jaime Harrison debate Saturday in Columbia in their first of three scheduled meetings.

Two more debates are slated for later in October, although Washington politics may throw a wrench into that schedule, as Graham - chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee - stumps not only for his own reelection but also shepherds President Donald Trump’s high court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, through the Senate.

