South Carolina breaking records for absentee ballots

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina is seeing record-breaking requests for absentee ballots.

This year, any registered South Carolina voter can cast an absentee ballot using COVID-19 as their excuse.

One voter registration official says people are taking advantage of this chance to vote absentee.

For example, 26,000 absentee applications have been received so far in York County.

Spokesperson Beth Covington says people won’t need to worry about their vote getting lost.

“Even if we do have a larger number of ballots, we’re still prepared,” Covington said.

“There are no concerns. We are going to get every ballot that can be counted will be counted.”

There are three days left to make sure you are registered to vote. The deadline is Monday. if you want to request a mail-in ballot in South Carolina, the last day for that is Oct. 24. In Georgia, it’s Oct. 30.

