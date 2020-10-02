Advertisement

Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted on Twitter that he took a test Thursday and got a positive result back Friday morning.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted on Twitter that he took a test Thursday and got a positive result back Friday morning.(Senate TV via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sen. Mike Lee has the novel coronavirus.

The Utah Republican posted on Twitter that he took a test Thursday and got a positive result back Friday morning.

Lee attended the Supreme Court nominee announcement Saturday.

On Tuesday, he met with President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

According to a White House spokesperson, Coney Barrett is tested daily for COVID-19.

She tested negative Friday morning.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump said they had tested positive for the virus as well.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email to university students and staff saying his symptoms were mild and that he would continue to work from home.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National Politics

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

News

North Augusta blessing box keeps food on table for those in need

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
A blessing in disguise and in a box: That’s how people across the CSRA are helping each other out, especially during a pandemic when the need is even greater.

National

Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Here’s a look at other leaders who have had the virus.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge: Census violated order; demands mass text to workers

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
The new order issued late Thursday by U.S. District Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, instructs the Census Bureau to send out a mass text saying an Oct. 5 target data for finishing the nation’s head count is not in effect.

Coronavirus

US unemployment drops to 7.9% but hiring slows pre-election

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.

National

Lawmakers react to President Trump testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Gray DC Newsroom
The president tweeted early Friday morning that he and the First Lady both tested positive for coronavirus.

National

Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN
Police who shot Breonna Taylor announced themselves as law enforcement before entering her apartment, according to grand jury testimony that was among hours of audio recordings released Friday.

News

Columbia County school bus driver accused of DUI on her bus

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A school bus driver was thought to have nodded off after dropping off the kids. It was far more serious than that, authorities said.

Coronavirus

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.