Roadwork set to solve traffic problems near Grovetown exit

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After three straight days of traffic caused by nearly 10 wrecks on Interstate 20, the Georgia Department of Transportation is announcing a new maintenance project for the stretch of highway near the Grovetown exit.

The exit at Mile Marker 190 is part of a stretch of roadway that claimed the lives of three people this week and injured others.

Overnight work will be done to fix traffic problems between mile markers 190 and 192.

An eastbound crash at Exit 190 on Tuesday killed two Fulton County deputies, and one a few miles to the west killed a woman on the same day. A crash at Exit 190 on Wednesday hurt two females, one of whom suffered back and neck injuries. There were two wrecks Thursday morning at Exit 190, and one caused injuries.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says there have been 337 accidents between Exit 190 and Exit 175 since September 2017. Five were fatal, including three in just the past two weeks.

Nearly a quarter of them were at Exit 190.

