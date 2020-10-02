Advertisement

North Augusta blessing box keeps food on table for those in need

By Tradesha Woodard
Oct. 2, 2020
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A blessing in disguise and in a box: That’s how people across the CSRA are helping each other out, especially during a pandemic when the need is even greater.

A local family says in times like these, giving a little can go a long way.

They keep the blessing box full of food for those who need it.

“This box gets a lot of use,” said Matt Lindler.

COVID-19 restrictions and the layoffs that came with the economic turmoil of the pandemic have been hard on many, Lindler said.

That’s why the family wanted to offer a helping hand to people who needed one.

“There are times when an entire family will come and they will empty the whole box.”

He says that’s why it’s important to keep the blessing box full. He even encourages his boys to contribute and be a part of providing for others.

“I’ve seen people get stuff out of it all the time,” said Ben Lindler.

“It feels good that we can help people.”

Noah Lindler said it helps let people his age help the community through a wide outreach.

The family says the community of North Augusta has done an amazing job of helping the needy and providing sustenance.

“North Augusta has really embraced this box,” Lindler said.

