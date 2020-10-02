New Trump boat parade planned Sunday at lake

CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another boat parade is set to take place this weekend at Clarks Hill Lake to show support for President Donald Trump.

An estimated 1,500 boats filled the lake during a similar parade in August.

This weekend’s parade is scheduled for Sunday at noon.

Meanwhile, the Aiken County GOP will host a celebration parade Saturday in downtown Aiken.

It will begin on Park Avenue at 11 a.m. and end on Barnwell Avenue. Rep. Joe Wilson is expected to attend.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.