New Trump boat parade planned Sunday at lake
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another boat parade is set to take place this weekend at Clarks Hill Lake to show support for President Donald Trump.
An estimated 1,500 boats filled the lake during a similar parade in August.
This weekend’s parade is scheduled for Sunday at noon.
Meanwhile, the Aiken County GOP will host a celebration parade Saturday in downtown Aiken.
It will begin on Park Avenue at 11 a.m. and end on Barnwell Avenue. Rep. Joe Wilson is expected to attend.
