New details revealed on Aiken County double slaying of mother, daughter

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A double-homicide suspect was covered in blood when Aiken County sheriff’s deputies detained him at the scene of the double slaying of a mother and her grown daughter in rural Aiken, according to a report that reveals new details about the case.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent around 11:24 a.m. Thursday to a house at 217 Weyerhaeuser Road after a 911 caller told dispatchers he was on the scene of a suspicious death.

A deputy arrived and was told by dispatchers that the caller was still on the line, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s agency.

The officer asked the caller, Guillermo Diaz Jr., 23, of Aiken, to step outside and saw that he was “covered in blood” when he exited the home while talking on a phone, according to the report.

Deputies detained Diaz and searched the residence, where they found one unresponsive woman in the back bedroom on a bed, according to the report

The deputies then “located a vehicle in a hole in the rear of the residence and located a second unresponsive victim in the rear of the vehicle,” according to the report.

READ THE INCIDENT REPORT:

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables' office was called in and identified the two women as Veronica Negrete, 43, and her 23-year-old daughter, Cassandra. Both lived in the home.

Authorities say the mother’s body was the one found on the bed.

Both suffered stab wounds and will be autopsied Friday in Newberry, according to authorities.

Investigators have arrested Diaz and obtained warrants for two counts of murder. Additional charges are forthcoming, according to authorities.

Diaz was being treated at an area hospital for lacerations to his wrist and had not been booked into Aiken County jail as of Friday morning, according to jail records.

