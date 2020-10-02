More than half a million South Carolinians have requested an absentee ballot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In-person absentee voting in South Carolina begins Monday, Oct. 5.

County election officials across the state are gearing up for a high number of absentee voters for the General Election over the next month.

Every registered voter in South Carolina can vote absentee this election because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can either vote absentee in person at their local election offices, hand their sealed ballot envelope to a staff member there, or submit their ballot through the mail.

SOUTH CAROLINA guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

Oveta Glover said she’ll be one of the many voters casting an absentee ballot for the November election. She’s planning on voting absentee in person first thing Monday morning.

“Coming physically will also ensure your ballots is being counted,” Glover said. “It’s going to be counted regardless, but this is assurity it’s going to be counted.”

The most recent data from the South Carolina State Election Commission shows more than half a million people have requested applications for absentee ballots.

As of Oct. 2, more than 177,000 absentee ballots have been issued statewide.

Some voters like Stephanie Hembroff will vote through the mail to keep themselves and others safe.

“I’m a health care provider myself but I also take care of somebody at home who’s ailing,” she explained.

If people want to vote by mail, election officials recommend sending those ballots in as soon as possible.

Voters can track their mailed absentee ballot by visiting SCVotes.gov.

For more information on absentee voting, click or tap here.

Willie Roach said he plans on sending his ballot in as soon as he gets it.

“Hopefully, it’ll get there in time,” he said.

Other voters said they want to avoid any issues through the mail.

Erik Corcoran said he’ll vote in person on election day like he did in 2016.

“When you fight to become a citizen than you get to be an American and a part of the process,” he said. “I live my life by a spirit of fear but of power and a sound mind.”

Requests for absentee ballots are due by Oct. 24.

State election officials said more than 495,000 absentee ballots were cast in the 2016 General Election.

GEORGIA guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.