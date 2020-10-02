Man wanted for series of auto thefts in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for Emmanuel McDuffie, who is wanted for multiple auto thefts from a Chevrolet dealership.

The dealership was Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet at 2031 Gordon Highway.

McDuffie’s last known address is 2313 Greengate Drive Augusta, GA 30907. Warrants are on file.

If you have any information concerning him, you can contact Inv. Kenneth Atterton, 718, or any Property Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1003 or 821-1080.

