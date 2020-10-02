Advertisement

Man wanted for series of auto thefts in Augusta

Deputies are looking for Emmanuel McDuffie, who is wanted for multiple auto thefts from a Chevrolet dealership.
Deputies are looking for Emmanuel McDuffie, who is wanted for multiple auto thefts from a Chevrolet dealership.((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for Emmanuel McDuffie, who is wanted for multiple auto thefts from a Chevrolet dealership.

The dealership was Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet at 2031 Gordon Highway.

McDuffie’s last known address is 2313 Greengate Drive Augusta, GA 30907. Warrants are on file.

If you have any information concerning him, you can contact Inv. Kenneth Atterton, 718, or any Property Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1003 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crash on I-20 causing issues before rush hour

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A crash on Interstate 20 is tying up traffic Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

News

News 12 Now | Dr. Phillip Coule on President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Effort raises funds to aid families of deputies killed in crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help the families of two Fulton County deputies killed this week in a Columbia County traffic accident.

News

South Carolina’s Graham, challenger to meet in 1st debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and his Democratic challenger are set to meet in their first face-to-face matchup, amid record-breaking fundraising and a Supreme Court nomination debate that means Graham will be spending much of the remaining campaign in Washington.

Latest News

News

SC woman sentenced to prison in abuse death of toddler

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for failing to protect her toddler from deadly child abuse.

News

North Augusta blessing box keeps food on table for those in need

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
A blessing in disguise and in a box: That’s how people across the CSRA are helping each other out, especially during a pandemic when the need is even greater.

News

Columbia County school bus driver charged for DUI on her bus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A school bus driver was thought to have nodded off after dropping off the kids. It was far more serious than that, authorities said.

News

How a local family is offering help for the hungry

Updated: 5 hours ago
Giving a little can go a long way, according to one local family.

News

Augusta mayor to participate in drive-through food distribution

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., in partnership with When We All Vote’s Fuel the Vote initiative and the New Georgia Project, will be distributing approximately 800 food boxes to local families on Saturday.

News

Both Ga. senators wish Trump well, but one wants to hold China ‘accountable’ for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Junior Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler says the U.S. must hold China “accountable” after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump contracted COVID-19.