Lawmaker presses for council chairman’s resignation after sex crimes arrest

Kinard was arrested on Sept. 25 for multiple sex crimes.
Kinard was arrested on Sept. 25 for multiple sex crimes.(Bamberg County Detention Center)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina state representative is asking for the resignation of a county council chairman following a sex crimes arrest over the weekend.

Rep. Justin Bamberg sent a letter to Bakari Sellers, the attorney for Bamberg County Council Chairman Trent Kinard, asking for Kinard to voluntarily resign.

Kinard, 49, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted criminal sexual Contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, first-degree assault and battery, and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.

In the letter, Bamberg tells Sellers that Kinard would only be removed from office by Gov. Henry McMaster if Kinard is indicted by a grand jury. Instead of waiting, Bamberg argues, Kinard should leave to allow the county to “function without distraction.”

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg Police Department. Kinard was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

