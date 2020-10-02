Both Ga. senators wish Trump well, but one wants to hold China ‘accountable’ for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Junior Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler says the U.S. must hold China “accountable” after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump contracted COVID-19.

Sending a statement through Twitter, Loeffler wants action against China.

Remember: China gave this virus to our President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS.



WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE. — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 2, 2020

COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, China in late 2019. The virus quickly spread across the world.

President Trump and his wife, Melania, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night. The news came after several advisors and allies close to the president, advisor Hope Hicks and GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, also tested positive for the illness.

Both have had close contact with Trump and his inner circle for the past several days.

Fellow Georgia senator David Perdue also tweeted for a speedy recovery for the president and the First Lady.

Bonnie & I wish President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with them as they fight this virus. https://t.co/vHR6fhPN2R — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) October 2, 2020

Perdue and Loeffler are both facing re-election bids in 2020.

