Funeral services for both SC teacher and her mother who died from COVID-19 announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral services have been announced for the South Carolina teacher and her mother who both died from coronavirus complications in September.

Demetria “Demi” Bannister died from COVID-19 Monday, Sept. 7. after being notified of her positive test results on Sept. 5. She was only 28.

Bannister’s mother, Shirley Williams Bannister, died Sunday, Sept. 27, nearly three weeks after her daughter at the age of 57. Shirley tested positive for COVID-19 the day her daughter died.

Shirley is survived by her husband Dennis Bannister. Demi was her only child.

The funeral will take place Saturday, Oct. 3 at noon at the Bible Way Church of Atlas Road located at 2440 Atlas Road in Columbia.

Due to safety and health concerns surrounding COVID-­19, the funeral services will be private. Only family members and program guests will be in attendance within the worship center. The funeral will be streamed on the church’s website and its Facebook page.

The Bannister and Williams' families encourage all of Demi and Shirley’s close friends and co-­‐workers to join them in a virtual celebration of life. The funeral arrangements are being handled by Leevy’s Funeral Home in Columbia.

During his opening statement at a subcommittee hearing regarding the coronavirus pandemic Friday at 9 a.m., Congressman James Clyburn will feature Demi and Shirley’s story regarding their battle with the virus.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.