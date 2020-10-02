Farmers market launches today in a food desert of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A monthly farmers market is launching today in an area in Augusta known as a food desert — a place where people have limited access to healthy and affordable food.

Fresh options are few and far between for people who live in the Laney Walker area. The nearest grocery stores are the Publix and Kroger in North Augusta across the state line.

The new farmers market will take place from 4:30-7 p.m. today near the intersection of Laney Walker and James Brown boulevards next to the Health Department.

Residents will be able to shop for fresh produce, meat, and dairy products.

It will also double SNAP benefits, meaning when shoppers swipe their SNAP card at the market manager booth, they will receive $2 in market tokens for every $1 spent.

The market is being announced by the American Heart Association of the CSRA, Augusta Locally Grown and Augusta-Richmond County Housing and Community Development.

