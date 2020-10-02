Advertisement

Falcons face Packers with five starters hurting on defense

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons' banged-up defense will limp into Lambeau Field on Monday night with five starters ailing on a unit that’s giving up an NFL-worst 36 points per game.

It looks like a mismatch against a Green Bay offense that leads the league in scoring and ranks second in total offense. Nose tackle Grady Jarrett, end Takk McKinley, rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, safety Keanu Neal and safety Ricardo Allen are the most prominent names hurting on defense.

