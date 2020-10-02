Effort raises funds to aid families of deputies killed in crash

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help the families of two Fulton County deputies killed this week in a Columbia County traffic accident.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 at Lewiston Road as they were on their way to pick up an inmate to transfer to the Fulton County Jail.

They were identified as Deputy Anthony White, who joined the agency in December 2012, and Deputy Kenny Ingram, who would have marked his 15 years of service in October. Both were assigned to the law enforcement division of their agency.

The crowdfunding campaign was set up through Fund the First, a platform for first responders and military that was created by first responders.

The campaign can be found at https://fundthefirst.com/campaign/fulton-county-deputies-killed-in-car-crash-their-families-need-your-help-tow1g5.

