Doc is in: 76ers expect Rivers to lead them to NBA title

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are counting on Doc Rivers to try and lead them to their first NBA championship since 1983. Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the Sixers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Rivers was fired shortly after the Los Angeles Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to Denver in the Western Conference semifinals. Rivers brings his NBA championship credibility to Philly to resuscitate a team that entered this season with title expectations and ended it with grim concerns over its bloated payroll, incompatible mix of talent, and doubts that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can truly co-exist and lead this team.

