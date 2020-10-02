Dispatch confirms vehicle runs into home in Aiken County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officers are on the scene of a vehicle crash into a home containing propane tanks at 2795 Edgefield Highway.

It is unknown at this time if the propane tanks were struck as a result of the crash. No injuries have been reported at this time.

We have a News 12 crew heading to the scene. We will provide updates as they develop.

