Dispatch confirms vehicle runs into home in Aiken County
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officers are on the scene of a vehicle crash into a home containing propane tanks at 2795 Edgefield Highway.
It is unknown at this time if the propane tanks were struck as a result of the crash. No injuries have been reported at this time.
We have a News 12 crew heading to the scene. We will provide updates as they develop.
