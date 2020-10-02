Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Today will be cooler than Thursday behind the front. Highs will be below average in the mid 70s with plenty of sun during the day. Weather looks perfect for football games tonight with game time temps in the 60s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-12 mph during the day.

Low temperatures early Saturday are expected to range from the mid to upper 40s. This will be the coolest air of the season if it verifies. Sunshine continues during the day Saturday with highs staying cooler than average in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

We are expecting to get back down into the upper 40s early Sunday morning under clear skies. A few clouds are expected during the day Sunday, but we should remain mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Our cooler than average stretch is expected to continue into next week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s Monday. Highs back in the 80s are expected by the middle of next week, but no rain in the forecast for the next 7 days.

