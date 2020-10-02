Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear and comfortable conditions expected this evening. Lows will be getting cool tonight and drop to the mid to upper 40s by early Saturday. This will be the coolest air of the season if it verifies. Winds will be relatively calm overnight and stay less than 5 mph out of the north.

Great weather for camping this weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s. (WRDW)

Sunshine continues during the day Saturday with highs staying cooler than average in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

We are expecting to get back down into the upper 40s early Sunday morning under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. A few clouds are expected during the day Sunday, but we should remain mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Our cooler than average stretch is expected to continue into next week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s Monday. Highs back in the 80s are expected by the middle of next week, but no rain in the forecast for the next 7 days.

