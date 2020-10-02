Columbia County school bus driver accused of DUI on her bus

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a Columbia County school bus driver dropped off some kids on Thursday, it seemed she’d nodded off.

When someone checked on her, they suspected she was drunk, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said a field sobriety test was administered to bus driver Jessica Avrett, 33, and it yielded a preliminary blood alcohol content of 0.155 percent. In Georgia, the legal limit for standard drivers is is 0.08.

The sheriff’s agency said it happened after she’d dropped off students at Harlem Middle School and gone on to Baker Place Elementary outside Grovetown, where she was apprehended.

We’ve reached out to the Columbia County School District for comment and to learn Avrett’s employment status.

