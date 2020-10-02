Classmates says student slain was ‘passionate’ and had ‘purpose in life’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cassandra Negrete and her mother, Veronica’s, futures gone in an instant after being stabbed at their home in Aiken. But we’re learning more about the lives left behind.

Cassie and her mom, Veronica, were found stabbed at their home in Aiken County yesterday. When deputies arrived at 11:24 Thursday morning, they found Guillermo Diaz Jr., covered in blood.

Diaz was detained and later arrested in connection to the double murder. Deputies confirmed today that Diaz is Cassandra’s ex-boyfriend.

The news of this tragedy is now impacting the University of South Carolina at Aiken, where Cassie was a student. And a fellow student and close friend says Cassandra was passionate, selfless, and had a bright future ahead of her.

Cassandra, who went by Cassie, leaves behind a long line of friends and classmates at USC Aiken.

“When she said her name, I was like ‘Oh my gosh. I know her, I was friends with her, and we had undergrad research together,’ and it just broke my heart into pieces,” Kristin Rutland, Cassie’s psychology classmate, said.

She recently celebrated a 4.0 GPA, landing her on the Dean’s List. Cassie’s goal was to become a counselor after her time at the university.

“She was a Magellan Scholar, which meant she got government funds to fund her research for school and like, obviously, somebody who wants to be in this field -- they care about people,” Rutland said.

In a statement from her family, Cassie was also an animal lover and wanted to help at-risk youth.

“And, you know, I really thought we were going to be able to be in grad school together because she was so passionate about what she wanted to do and her purpose in life,” Rutland said.

And those who spent time with her, either professionally or personally, say they’re happy to have gotten the chance.

“I’m grateful to have met her, I’m sure a lot of people feel the same way, and I’m just praying she’s in a better place now,” Rutland said.

Rutland says Cassie had job interviews lined up and was working to prepare for her undergrad graduation. She says Cassie had come to her for advice on acing her GRE before her passing.

And during her time at USC Aiken, Cassie was actively involved on campus, advocating for diversity through her work with work in the university’s diversity initiatives group.

Students who need to talk over the loss of Cassie are urged to visit the counseling center on campus.

STATEMENT FROM THE FAMILY OF CASSANDRA AND VERNONIC NEGRETE

“Cassie Negrete was an incredibly talented, intelligent, giving, kind, and compassionate soul. These qualities led her to advocate for animal rights and pursue a degree in psychology. She excelled in her academic pursuits and was even named on the President’s list at USCA. Her dream was to help children who have experienced trauma, and we mourn the loss of seeing this dream fulfilled as the world and people in it were better because of Cassie. She demonstrated love and kindness to all; and her family, friends, and even strangers felt that love and compassion through her. To say she will be missed isn’t strong enough. The world lost a true angel, and her memory will live on through the loved ones she has touched,” Brooke and Salvador Medrano, cousins of Cassandra Negrete said.

