Buy a Pink Ribbon bagel to support the Georgia Cancer Center

Panera Bread is partnering with the Georgia Cancer Center to raise money during the month of October.
Panera Bread is partnering with the Georgia Cancer Center to raise money during the month of October.(Source: Covelli Enterprises)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, is launching its annual Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign in participating Augusta and Aiken locations in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pink Ribbon Bagel, shaped in the form of the iconic pink ribbon, features cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey, and brown sugar.

For the month of October, a portion of the proceeds from the Pink Ribbon Bagel sales will be donated to the Augusta University Georgia Cancer Center.

Funds will also be collected throughout October at the registers of the four Panera cafes in Augusta, Evans, Grovetown, and Aiken through the company’s Change Round-up Program. Through that program, customers may round up their order total to the nearest dollar amount to support the cause.

Panera Bread also encourages customers to take a photo with their Pink Ribbon Bagels to share their support for the cause on social media using #morethandough. The cafes are now accepting pre-orders for bagels at www.covelli.com/gopink.

