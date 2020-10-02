Augusta mayor to participate in drive-through food distribution

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., in partnership with When We All Vote’s Fuel the Vote initiative and the New Georgia Project, will be distributing approximately 800 food boxes to local families on Saturday.

The event is meant to shine a light on the national problem of food deserts while also elevating the conversation about how to alleviate the issue.

Along with Davis, Stephanie Young, the national spokesperson for When We All Vote, will be on hand to promote the importance of voting.

Other event highlights will include voter registration and Census 2020 completion assistance.

The drive-thru food distribution will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the James Brown Arena parking lot, 601 Seventh St.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. As a pandemic safety precaution, recipients should stay in their vehicle and open their trunk or back window, where volunteers will place the food.

