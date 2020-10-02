Advertisement

Augusta mayor to participate in drive-through food distribution

With cases in Richmond County continuing to rise, Mayor Hardie Davis is extending his mask order for an additional 30 days.
With cases in Richmond County continuing to rise, Mayor Hardie Davis is extending his mask order for an additional 30 days.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., in partnership with When We All Vote’s Fuel the Vote initiative and the New Georgia Project, will be distributing approximately 800 food boxes to local families on Saturday.

The event is meant to shine a light on the national problem of food deserts while also elevating the conversation about how to alleviate the issue.

Along with Davis, Stephanie Young, the national spokesperson for When We All Vote, will be on hand to promote the importance of voting.

Other event highlights will include voter registration and Census 2020 completion assistance.

The drive-thru food distribution will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the James Brown Arena parking lot, 601 Seventh St.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. As a pandemic safety precaution, recipients should stay in their vehicle and open their trunk or back window, where volunteers will place the food.

MORE | Help Golden Harvest provide 300,000 meals with virtual campaign

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How blessing boxes help put food on the table

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Giving a little can go a long way, according to one local family.

News

Both Ga. senators wish Trump well, but one wants to hold China ‘accountable’ for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Junior Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler says the U.S. must hold China “accountable” after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump contracted COVID-19.

News

Lawmaker presses for council chairman’s resignation after sex crimes arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A South Carolina state representative is asking for the resignation of a county council chairman following a sex crimes arrest over the weekend.

News

Funeral services for both SC teacher and her mother who died from COVID-19 announced

Updated: 3 hours ago
Funeral services have been announced for the South Carolina teacher and her mother who both died from coronavirus complications in September.

Latest News

News

Richmond County deputies find missing 16-year-old

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Kayleigh Allen is no longer missing and has been found safe.

News

Straight-A student and her slain mom mourned as deputies blame blood-covered ex

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A double-homicide suspect was covered in blood when Aiken County sheriff’s deputies detained him at the scene of the double slaying of a mother and her grown daughter in rural Aiken, according to a report that reveals new details about the case.

Coronavirus

Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
U.S. President Donald Trump is 74, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from coronavirus.

News

Suspect hunted in Atlanta crash that kills baby, 18-year-old

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A search is on for a suspect who police say killed a teenager and a baby during a high-speed chase in Atlanta.

News

New Trump boat parade planned Sunday at lake

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another boat parade in support of President Donald Trump is set at Clarks Hill Lake and a land parade is planned in Aiken.

News

With uncertain future, officials say they are looking ‘at all options’ for Parris Island

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
For 105 years, Marines have gone through boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, in Beaufort County. South Carolina lawmakers hope this tradition continues.