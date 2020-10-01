Advertisement

World of Coca-Cola offers discounts to Georgia residents only this fall

World of Coca-Cola is offering a special discounted ticket price to Georgia residents only this fall.
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fall is officially in the air, and, at World of Coca-Cola, so are savings.

The attraction is announcing a special ticket offer for Georgia residents throughout the month of October at $12.50 per ticket.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 1, World of Coca-Cola is extending the discounted ticket price on weekdays of Monday through Thursday only.

World of Coca-Cola welcomed back guests on July 15 with adjusted operations in compliance with guidelines from health and government authorities. Visitors can still sample drinks from around the world, see the vault where Coca-Cola’s secret recipe is guarded, snap photos with the iconic Coca-Cola Polar Bear and more.

MORE SPECIAL OFFER DETAILS

To take advantage of the $12.50-per-ticket offer, World of Coca-Cola guests must purchase tickets online using promotional code “GAresident” (not case-sensitive). The promo code is entered on the “Shopping Cart” page before proceeding to “Checkout.” Tickets will not be available for purchase at the attraction.

Guests will be asked for proof of GA residency when they arrive at the attraction and their tickets are scanned (must have a Georgia address).

Promotional pricing does not apply to tickets purchased to visit Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

There is a limit of six (6) tickets per Georgia resident. This offer is not valid with any other offers or discounts.

For more information, visit World of Coca-Cola website.

