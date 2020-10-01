Advertisement

Woman wanted for questioning in identity fraud

Benning is wanted for questioning only in reference to identity fraud.
Benning is wanted for questioning only in reference to identity fraud.((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for Dwayna Lashon Benning, who is wanted for questioning only, in reference to identity fraud.

Benning is 5′5, weighs 180lbs, has black hair, and brown eyes. Her last known address is 3485 Monte Carlo Dr. Augusta, Georgia 30906.

If you have any information regarding Benning, you can contact Sgt. William Hornsby or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1023 or (706) 821-1020. All callers can remain anonymous.

