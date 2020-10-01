Wedding venues seeing business bounce back after impacts of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many businesses are trying to bounce back from the impacts of COVID-19.

Wedding venues took a hit in the spring and summer. Couples canceled their weddings or postponed them to avoid large gatherings. But now, Red Gate Farms says they’re making a comeback.

“We have had to reschedule about 40 weddings from spring,” said Melanie Marchand with Red Gate Farms.

It’s been nearly four months since Red Gate Farms started to feel the impacts of COVID-19, especially during the middle of wedding season at the time, but now they say they’re bouncing back stronger than ever.

“It seems like we’re seeing an early pickup on weddings for Fall. So normally engagement season is starting around Thanksgiving, but we’re already seeing a boost in people reaching out.”

Melanie Marchand with Red Gate farms says when the pandemic really got in full swing they were hit hard, but now with the season changing they’re seeing a big turnaround.

“We picked up 20 to 30 weddings which we normally would not do. We don’t do a lot of last minute weddings, because the downtown squares are not giving out permits for weddings.”

She says their outdoor space also makes people feel a little bit more comfortable, but they’re also starting to see smaller weddings and events as an alternative.

“Our weddings were usually average between 100 and 150, but now it’s between 50 and 100.”

She says all vendors and employees are required to wear masks during events. Marchand expects 2021 to be extremely busy.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.