2 found dead in Aiken County; 1 person detained

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon, Aiken County deputies are investigating two suspicious deaths.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 11:24 a.m. to the 200 block of Weyerhaeuser Road after a 911 caller told dispatchers he was on the scene of a suspicious death.

At the scene, deputies found two dead females and detained the caller, according to authorities.

Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office were called to the location in a rural agricultural area east of Aiken.

The investigation is in its early stages and information is limited right now, authorities said.

The agency said that as the case progresses, more details will be released when appropriate.

