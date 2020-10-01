TIME’S RUNNING OUT: If you need rental assistance in SC, Oct. 1 is the last day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID-19 has ravaged parts of the economy to the point that many residents around the country are having trouble keeping a roof over their heads.

As a result, SC Thrive is helping those having rental trouble with monetary assistance.

The group is working with SC Housing to help needy residents with a one-time $1,500 rental assistance check.

However, applications for assistance must be submitted by Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

There are several requirements to apply:

Applicants must be South Carolina residents with proof of ID.

The address on your ID must match the address on your lease.

for the county in which they reside. Income eligibility by county can be found Applicants' household income at the time of application must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI)can be found here

Applicants' employment/income must have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning March 10, 2020, or later.

Applicants must be PAST DUE on rent.

The rent assistance payment must bring the rental balance current.

The applicant CANNOT currently receive any subsidized rental assistance.

The applicant CANNOT be a current recipient of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 additional weekly benefit).

