TIME’S RUNNING OUT: If you need rental assistance in SC, Oct. 1 is the last day
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID-19 has ravaged parts of the economy to the point that many residents around the country are having trouble keeping a roof over their heads.
As a result, SC Thrive is helping those having rental trouble with monetary assistance.
The group is working with SC Housing to help needy residents with a one-time $1,500 rental assistance check.
However, applications for assistance must be submitted by Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m.
There are several requirements to apply:
- Applicants must be South Carolina residents with proof of ID.
- The address on your ID must match the address on your lease.
- Applicants' household income at the time of application must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) for the county in which they reside. Income eligibility by county can be found here.
- Applicants' employment/income must have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning March 10, 2020, or later.
- Applicants must be PAST DUE on rent.
- The rent assistance payment must bring the rental balance current.
- The applicant CANNOT currently receive any subsidized rental assistance.
- The applicant CANNOT be a current recipient of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 additional weekly benefit).
