Students due to return to Spirit Creek Middle Screek

Richmond County school bus
Richmond County school bus(WRDW)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s back to school on Friday for students at Spirit Creek Middle School after the Richmond County School System shut down the campus for more than two weeks.

The district initially closed Spirit Creek on Sept. 16 after multiple coronavirus-related absences.

On Friday, students taking part in face-to-face instruction will resume classes.

Spirit Creek students in virtual learning were not impacted by the closure.

