South Carolina, Georgia gain NASCAR Cup Series races

Chase Elliott (9) drives during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Chase Elliott (9) drives during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(KY3)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state should see a big economic boost from NASCAR next year.

On Wednesday, race officials announced another NASCAR Cup Series race would be coming to the Darlington Raceway.

This is Darlington’s second race being held at the track in addition to the Southern 500.

Meanwhile over in Georgia, the Atlanta Motor Speedway will be hosting another Cup Series race of its own.

The Quaker State 400 previously held in Kentucky will now take place in Georgia.

NASCAR has six road courses on the schedule.

There is also the first dirt race for the Cup Series since 1970 and new stops in Nashville and Austin. Dropped from the lineup were Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway.

Michigan, Dover and Texas Motor Speedway all lost one of two Cup Series points races.

The dirt race will be held at Bristol, Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

