Advertisement

SC looks to help save firefighter lives with new law offering benefits

A new South Carolina law just signed this week will help firefighters battling cancer.
A new South Carolina law just signed this week will help firefighters battling cancer.
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new South Carolina law just signed this week will help firefighters battling cancer.

Firefighters and their families could get thousands of dollars in benefits.

Fighting fires is dangerous in general, but the gear carries carcinogens from smoke and debris. It’s left seven Aiken Public Safety officers with cancer in the past 10 years.

David Turno is in remission from brain cancer. He’s immunocompromised, but yet he’s still working in a pandemic.

“I did 13 months of chemotherapy, and, of course, that really messes with your immune system in your blood,” Turno said.

But it’s not like those doctor’s visits have stopped. He’ll travel to Duke at the end of this month for his 23rd MRI.

“I can remember vividly when I first was diagnosed, you know,” Turno said. “I thought, ‘Can I afford chemo?’ but, really you can’t afford not to do chemo.”

That’s why Gov. Henry McMaster signed this bill into law -- to help firefighters across South Carolina, paid or volunteer, who are often affected by cancer on the job.

The bill offers $12,000 a year for medical expenses, an upfront payment of $20,000 on diagnosis, and a $75,000 death benefit.

“My cancer would have to come back next year after July 1 for me to benefit from this bill,” Turno said. “But, moving forward, it’s going to help all the others.”

Because the bill only goes into effect upon new diagnosis, Turno’s spent more than $13,000 in trips to Duke for his treatment.

“I’ll stay in debt,” Turno said. “I don’t want my cancer to come back.”

“They won’t have to worry, ‘can I afford it?’ some money will be there.”

Aiken Public Safety started offering cancer insurance for their officers a couple of years ago -- a much better situation than when Turno was diagnosed.

“It is showing that they’re going to support you a little bit in getting the treatment,” Turno said.

Those fighting fires and cancer can finally see the smoke starting to clear.

In 2017, Georgia passed a law requiring fire departments -- volunteer and paid -- to provide cancer insurance benefits for firefighters. South Carolina is one of the last two states in the country to begin offering cancer assistance for firefighters.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SC governor says he’ll lift restaurant capacity restrictions ‘soon’

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters Thursday he plans to lift some restrictions on restaurants “soon.”

News

GA officers say ‘put down your phones’ ahead of driving crackdown

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Law enforcement officers are warning drivers to put down their phones before a statewide distracted driving crackdown begins on October 5.

News

Report: VA patient died from blood clot after being restrained

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Veterans Administration inspector general’s office continues to probe after a patient at Charlie Norwood VA in Augusta died.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Thanks to donors, reward rises in I-20 death of tow truck driver

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The reward has been increased to $12,000 for information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed a tow truck driver two weeks ago on Interstate 20 near Thomson.

News

Mother, daughter found dead in Aiken County; one detained

Updated: 3 hours ago
This afternoon, Aiken County deputies are investigating the suspicious deaths of a mother and daughter at a home in rural Aiken.

News

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Aiken convenience store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Two Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are about to make two people just a little bit richer.

News

Army Corps collecting fees again at sites in region

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has resumed collecting fees at its day use recreation areas in the Savannah District, which includes the CSRA.