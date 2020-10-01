SC governor says he’ll lift restaurant capacity restrictions ‘soon’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters Thursday he plans to lift some restrictions on restaurants “soon.”

His comments came after his meeting with the state’s military leaders in Columbia.

Restaurants and bars have been open in South Carolina since May 11. However, they’ve been limited to 50% capacity since then to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The governor wants to lift that restriction while keeping the mask mandate in place, he said Thursday.

Masks are required for employees and customers at restaurants and bars. Diners may remove their masks for eating and drinking once seated.

“We’d encourage everyone to stay outside as much as they can,” McMaster added.

Right now, restaurants must keep tables at least six feet apart, limit tables to eight guests and not permit anyone to stand or congregate in a bar area.

Alcohol sales must also end at 11 p.m.

Click or tap here to read the guidelines for restaurants developed by accelerateSC . These guidelines became mandatory in late July when the governor was looking to fight a spike in COVID-19 cases.

