Run now, and taco later with new virtual Augusta race

By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Sports Council is excited to announce the creation of the new virtual race, Run Now, Tacos Later 10K/5K.

The race will be completed by each runner at their own pace, at their own leisure during race week, which will take place from October 27 to November 3.

Registration for the event is open starting today, September 29, and will include a race t-shirt, race medal, and voucher for two free tacos from Taqueria El Rey, as well as other perks from local community groups for the $40 registration fee.

If you would like more information on the event, optional race routes, and preview images of race swag, visit the Augusta Sports Council website.

