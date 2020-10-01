Advertisement

Thanks to donors, reward rises in I-20 death of tow truck driver

By Steve Byerly
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The reward has been increased to $12,000 for information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed a tow truck driver two weeks ago on Interstate 20 near Thomson.

Jason Willis was killed early Sept. 17 at mile marker 177 while loading up a vehicle as torrential rain swept across the CSRA.

He leaves behind a wife and several young children.

Wayne’s Towing Recovery and Transport posted information about the reward Thursday on Facebook, saying companies in Augusta and Aiken had donated to help increase the reward.

MORE | What can be done to stop wave of I-20 wrecks?

“If you were traveling on 1-20 eastbound in the Thompson area on Thursday, September 17 around 2:40am and seen ANYTHING OR REMEMBER anything please please report it to authorities!!!” the company wrote.

“They are thinking Jason was struck with a larger vehicle, possibly semi or large vehicle pulling a trailer or equipment and will have passenger damage!”

The company also pointed out that a GoFundMe account had been set up to take donations for the reward fund. The company posted a Cash App link, as well.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re urged to contact the Georgia State Patrol at 404-624-7451.

A deadly string of crashes

Willis' death was the first in a recent string of wrecks along a stretch of I-20 that’s been especially treacherous in recent days.

On Tuesday, two Fulton County deputies were killed in a crash on the eastbound side of the interstate at mile marker 190. On that same day, another driver was killed 10 miles to the west in a multiple-car pileup.

Then there were additional injury accidents on Wednesday and Thursday on the eastbound side at mile marker 190.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says there have been 337 accidents on I-20 between Exit 190 and Exit 175 since September 2017. Five were fatal, and nearly a quarter of them were at Exit 190.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 found dead in Aiken County; 1 person detained

Updated: 2 hours ago
Aiken County deputies responded around 11:24 a.m. to the 200 block of Weyerhaeuser Road, where they found two dead females.

News

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Aiken convenience store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Two Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are about to make two people just a little bit richer.

News

Army Corps collecting fees again at sites in region

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has resumed collecting fees at its day use recreation areas in the Savannah District, which includes the CSRA.

National

Ga. senators praise court nominee after meeting with her

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett this week.

Latest News

News

Hundreds break social distance mandates after USC game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say several parties and large gatherings coinciding with the University of South Carolina’s football game had to be broken up Saturday as people celebrated the first game of the season.

News

‘It’s the simple things’: SC Police return stolen rocking chair to elderly woman

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Loris Police Department helped return a beloved family heirloom to an 87-year-old woman.

News

Wedding venues seeing business bounce back after impacts of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
Many businesses are trying to bounce back from the impacts of COVID-19.

News

2 more crashes reported this morning at site of wreck that killed deputies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly and Tradesha Woodard
For the third morning in a row, there were vehicle crashes on eastbound Interstate 20 at the Grovetown exit.

News

New anti-trafficking hotline created in Ga.

Updated: 5 hours ago
There is a new statewide resource to report information related to human trafficking cases.

News

Boil order issued for Clarks Hill water customers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Due to a line break, the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department issues a boil advisory for all residents of Clarks Hill except Furey Plantation.