Thanks to donors, reward rises in I-20 death of tow truck driver

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The reward has been increased to $12,000 for information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed a tow truck driver two weeks ago on Interstate 20 near Thomson.

Jason Willis was killed early Sept. 17 at mile marker 177 while loading up a vehicle as torrential rain swept across the CSRA.

He leaves behind a wife and several young children.

Wayne’s Towing Recovery and Transport posted information about the reward Thursday on Facebook, saying companies in Augusta and Aiken had donated to help increase the reward.

“If you were traveling on 1-20 eastbound in the Thompson area on Thursday, September 17 around 2:40am and seen ANYTHING OR REMEMBER anything please please report it to authorities!!!” the company wrote.

“They are thinking Jason was struck with a larger vehicle, possibly semi or large vehicle pulling a trailer or equipment and will have passenger damage!”

The company also pointed out that a GoFundMe account had been set up to take donations for the reward fund. The company posted a Cash App link , as well.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re urged to contact the Georgia State Patrol at 404-624-7451.

A deadly string of crashes

Willis' death was the first in a recent string of wrecks along a stretch of I-20 that’s been especially treacherous in recent days.

On Tuesday, two Fulton County deputies were killed in a crash on the eastbound side of the interstate at mile marker 190. On that same day, another driver was killed 10 miles to the west in a multiple-car pileup .

Then there were additional injury accidents on Wednesday and Thursday on the eastbound side at mile marker 190.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says there have been 337 accidents on I-20 between Exit 190 and Exit 175 since September 2017. Five were fatal, and nearly a quarter of them were at Exit 190.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.