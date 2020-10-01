Report: VA patient died from blood clot after being restrained

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Veterans Administration inspector general’s office continues to probe after a patient at Charlie Norwood VA in Augusta died.

According to the VA OIG, their investigation found the patient died from “bilateral pulmonary thromboembolism with antemortem history of prolonged restraint.”

An investigation was opened after allegations against the hospital arose, claiming the patient was being overmedicated and received a lack of psychiatric care.

While the OIG investigation could not substantiate the overmedication claims, their report found that staff “improperly ordered and documented medical surgical restraints for behavioral control of the patient.”

“Further, the ICU staff kept the patient in restraints excessively without a physician’s order,” the report said.

In conclusion, the report said the staff failed to implement orders and document observations consistently throughout the patient’s restraint.

The hospital put out a statement late Thursday.

"The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center grieves for the loss of this Veteran and extends our deepest condolences to their loved ones.

While this isolated incident does not represent the quality health care tens of thousands of Augusta-area Veterans have come to expect from our facilities, it has prompted a number of improvements that will strengthen our continuity of care and prevent similar issues from happening in the future."

