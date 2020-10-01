Advertisement

One-on-one with Majority Leader McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell weighs in on the Supreme Court, coronavirus, Breonna Taylor, and Tuesday’s presidential debate
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrive for a news conference about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrive for a news conference about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sits down with Washington Bureau Reporter Kyle Midura. Over the course of a 12-minute interview they discuss the politics and process of seating a new Supreme Court Justice, stalled coronavirus relief negotiations, and the latest questions surrounding the case of Breonna Taylor.

This story will be updated with a full transcript.

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Judge Amy Coney Barrett and filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus relief negotiations

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ga. senators praise court nominee after meeting with her

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett this week.

Politics

Breaking down the first presidential debate with Greta Van Susteren

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
Political analyst Greta Van Susteren tuned in with News 12 to talk about last night’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden

News

Runoff set to fill final month of Lewis’ term in Congress

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
A runoff will decide who fills the seat of late Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

News

Pair of endorsements adds more fuel to Ga. Senate race

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A pair of new high-profile endorsements are adding fuel to an already contentious special election for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.

News

S.C. absentee ballot witness requirement removed again

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
A federal appeals court has reversed course and reinstated a ruling by a South Carolina federal judge that would let absentee voters do so without having a witness signature.

Latest News

News

Judge orders Georgia to have paper backups of voter rolls

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
A federal judge says every polling place in Georgia must have at least one updated paper backup of the electronic pollbooks that are used to check voters in.

News

Loeffler, Clyburn weigh in on first presidential debate

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Our D.C. Bureau talked with Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn about what they expect from the first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

News

Vice president to visit Peach State this week

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Mike Pence is set to speak at a Faith and Freedom Coalition policy conference at the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

News

These Trump supporters made a stop in Augusta

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT
|
By Staff
Women for Trump bus tour participants gathered with signs on the side of the road cheering for the president during a visit to Augusta.

News

Georgia governor to visit CSRA today to promote voting

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is making a stop in our area today.